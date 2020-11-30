 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

