Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.