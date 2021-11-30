Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.