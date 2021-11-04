The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a m…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks l…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild te…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.