 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News