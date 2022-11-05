 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

