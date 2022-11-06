It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degr…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a …
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees toda…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Gre…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Greensb…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro people will see temperatures in t…