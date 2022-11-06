 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

