Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.