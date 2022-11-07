 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

