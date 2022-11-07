Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
