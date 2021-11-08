Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.