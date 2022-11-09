Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
