Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from FRI 11:11 PM EDT until SAT 5:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
