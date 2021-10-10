 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News