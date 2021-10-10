Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.