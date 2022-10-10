Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.