Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
