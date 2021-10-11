 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

