Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

