Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
