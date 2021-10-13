Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.