The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Greensboro …
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 61-degree low is for…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds light…
Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing wa…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.