Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.