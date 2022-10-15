Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
