Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.