The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 d…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tod…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Thursday. It …
This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…