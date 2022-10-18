Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.