Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.