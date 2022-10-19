Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 3:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.