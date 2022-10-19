 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 3:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

