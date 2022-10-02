 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

