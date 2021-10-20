Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Greensboro. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.