The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and var…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in t…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 deg…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorro…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Today'…