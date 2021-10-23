 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

