Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.