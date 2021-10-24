Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.