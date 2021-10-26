 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

