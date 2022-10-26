Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.