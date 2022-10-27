Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
