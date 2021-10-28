Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.