Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph.