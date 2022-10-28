 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

