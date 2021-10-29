 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

