Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.