Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.