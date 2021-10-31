Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.