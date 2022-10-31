Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomor…
This evening in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tom…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 6…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. W…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …