The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day …
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared f…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…