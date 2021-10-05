 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

