Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

