Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.