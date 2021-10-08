Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.