Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph.