Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.