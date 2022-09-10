 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

