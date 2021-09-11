The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today.…
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbr…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a …
This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a war…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see clear …