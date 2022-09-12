The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
