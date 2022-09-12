 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

