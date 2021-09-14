 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

