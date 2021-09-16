The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees…
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Toda…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Mon…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see clear …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. It should r…