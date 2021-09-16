 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News